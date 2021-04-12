How Prince William and Kate Middleton's Latest Move Confirms They Are Stepping Into Line of Succession

✖

Prince William and Kate Middleton are moving up the ladder. The two are making some big royal moves and there are signs that have been reported to prove it. Since the couple said "I do" in April 2011, they've split their time between Kensington Palace and their country abode, Anmer Hall.

While this may have been the case for the last decade, it's been reported that they're moving into Kensington Palace full-time once William's father, Prince Charles, takes the throne. According to Cheatsheet, the couple will take the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales. As for their new residency, they've reportedly had the blueprints drawn up of their new home. "The royal couple will be expected to move," royal expert Natalie Rankin said according to the outlet. "The future Prince and Princess of Wales will have to move their family into Kensington Palace full-time. The Palace will become their new home base and center of operations. This is where all their royal duties will be handled from."

Their current residence within palace walls is Apartment 1A which is four stories that has 20 bedrooms. The two are preparing for their big move by renovating the basement at Kensington. The 16,000 square-foot space was originally built in the 18th century and is now being turned into a two-story space that will include "skylights." Typically, two-story extensions are not allowed, however, Kensington and Chelsea Council approved the request that was sent in 2017 to expand, making an exception or William and Kate. The basement will consist of two floors below ground and one above ground and will become the new housing spot for 100 staff members.

Just ahead of the weekend, the royal family lost a beloved, long-time member, Prince Philip, husband to Queen Elizabeth II. News of the Duke of Edinburgh's passing was not only shared via the royal family's website and social media accounts but also with an official death noticed placed on the gates of Buckingham Palace. "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will be made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss," a statement read. As a result, the flag at the palace was lowered to half-staff.