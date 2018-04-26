Prince William and Kate Undecided on Baby’s Name: ‘Working on It’

It’s been three days since Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed their third child, and fans of the royal family are still patiently waiting to here what the name of the young prince will be.

When asked about it on Thursday, William said he and and Middleton are still “working” on it, according to the Daily Mail.

PEOPLE reported on Thursday that the royal family’s website potentially gave away that the child’s name would be Albert, given that the URL shown when fans are met with an “Access Denied” message on Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s pages reads royal.uk/prince-albert.

If he is named Albert, the newborn would share the same name as his ancestor Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, who was married to Queen Victoria in the 19th century.

William said in an interview with Us Weekly after Middleton gave birth that the happy couple don’t plan to keep the people waiting long to find out the name of the child who will be fifth in line for the throne.

“We’re thrice worried now.” He then teased the baby’s impending name reveal saying, “You’ll find out soon enough. We didn’t keep you waiting too long.”

There are numerous other contenders for the name as well, which land in the following order based on most likely to least likely, according to current bets: Arthur – 6/4, James – 5/1, Albert – 6/1, Philip – 6/1, Thomas – 10/1, Alexander – 12/1, Henry – 12/1.

According to E! News, the child’s official title will be “His Royal Highness Prince [name] of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.”

The child was born in London’s St. Mary’s Hospital, the same hospital where his siblings were born, at 11:01 a.m. local time on April 23. He weighed in at 8 pounds, 7 ounces.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs,” Kensington Palace announced in a statement. “The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news,” the statement continued.

With Queen Elizabeth II currently sitting on the throne, the current line of succession has her son Charles next in line for the crown followed by William, George, Charlotte, the yet-to-be-name son, and William’s brother Prince Harry.