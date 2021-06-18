Prince William and Kate Middleton Reportedly Sent a Gift to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Newborn Daughter

✖

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on June 4, and Markle is reportedly doing well and has been in good spirits since the birth. "The couple has been relaxing at home since becoming proud parents of Lilibet," an insider told Intouch Weekly. "[Meghan] is already back on her feet and walking the dogs." The birth of Lili also seems to be another step towards reconciliation between Prince Harry and his brother, as Us Weekly reports that Prince William and Kate Middleton sent a gift to Lili to celebrate her birth.

Kate Middleton was asked about Lili during an interview with NBC News' Andrea Mitchell, and she replied, "I wish her all the very best. I can’t wait to meet her." She added, "We haven’t met her yet. So hopefully that will be soon." William and Kate also released a statement on their social media when Lili was born. "We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili," the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote. "Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge)

Things have been tense between Harry and William ever since the Sussexes decided to step down as senior royals for the good of their family, and the rift has grown as Harry has gotten increasingly candid about what life is like as a member of the Royal Family and how Meghan in particular was treated. However, Princess Diana's former voice coach Stewart Pearce told PopCulture that this rift wasn't so much a rift but rather two brothers, who are now adults, creating new boundaries in their relationship.

Weighing in on all the royal news before his book, Diana: The Voice of Change: Revelations About Diana's Life Principles, was released on June 15, Pearce pushed back against those headlines claiming trouble within the royal family. According to Pearce, "the 'rift' stated by the British Press… was simply created by the media," and despite what those tabloids may say, "within the internal dynamics of the brothers' relationship, they were exploring a difference in attitude and opinion." Noting that Harry and William have a "deep loving relationship," he added that "disagreement in this context enables the two brothers to psychologically define another aspect" of their bond. Pearce went on to explain that following their lived experiences, the two brothers are now developing new boundaries.

"Having been implicitly welded together through the fusion of grief during and after their mother's death, having both married beautiful women of their own choosing, they are now developing appropriate boundaries apart to heal any remaining conflicts that understandably were aroused, particularly concerning the abandonment issues we all experience as children if a major figure like 'Mum' perishes," he said. "Who knows what projections may be created by the individual and collective psyche of certain press individuals who can uplift or diminish someone's public face by writing about their character!"

The brothers are set to reunite in July when they attend the unveiling of a statue of their late mother. The unveiling will coincide with what would have been Diana's 60th birthday, with Pearce more than two decades after her tragic death, "Diana's legacy shines on through her spirit continuing to be a figurehead for the liberation of women globally" and "her contribution rests as bedrock for" a number of "growing movements." Along with her legacy continuing to "inspire the many charities she supported," Pearce said it also lives on "with all the initiatives set up now and in the future by the Princes William and Harry."