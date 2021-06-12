Meghan Markle's Condition After Giving Birth to Second Baby Revealed

✖

After giving birth to her and Prince Harry's second child, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, Friday, (June 4), Meghan Markle is reportedly doing well and has been in good spirits. “The couple has been relaxing at home since becoming proud parents of Lilibet,” an inside source tells Intouch Weekly.“[Meghan] is already back on her feet and walking the dogs.”

The couple, who are also parents to son Archie (age 2), is said to be still adjusting to the new addition to their growing family while they continue to stay in their new California home. “Harry is a devoted family man and has been helping out around the house,” the source revealed, adding, “He picks vegetables from the garden to make fresh juices for Meghan and entertains Archie when she needs to rest up. He loves taking Archie to see the chickens or for a swim in the pool.” One member of the family who quickly embraced the new member is big brother Archie –– and he seems to be loving his new title and responsibilities. The insider shares that the toddler's new “favorite words” are “Lili" and he's already “developed a special bond with his little sister." “Meghan and Harry haven’t left the house yet, but they’re planning to take a family trip to the beach very soon," the source continues.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the birth of their second child in a statement on the day of her birth. "It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world. Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA," it read. While there's been some strife among the royal family stemming from the couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey, the royals are showing their support for the couple as they following the baby's arrival. "Her Majesty, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and entire family, are 'delighted' and wish them well," the statement from Buckingham Palace read.

"We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili," the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said. "Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie." Middleton recently shared that she and her husband Prince William haven't seen baby Lili as of yet, but hopes that they will one day be able to meet. “I wish her all the very best,” the Duchess of Cambridge, said during a school visit with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.