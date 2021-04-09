Royal Family Website 'Temporarily Unavailable' With Message About Prince Philip

✖

Amid Prince Philip's death Friday morning, the official website for the British royal family is "unavailable." Those attempting to access the website will find that its typical functions, including information on the role of the royal family, biographies, information about future engagements, and other details about the royals, have become unavailable. Instead, the website has transformed into a memorial for the late Duke of Edinburgh, who died at the age of 99 as the longest-serving consort to a British sovereign.

Bearing the royal coat of arms of the United Kingdom, the top of the page reads, "The Duke of Edinburgh," with the years of his birth and death, 1921-2021, listed. It is followed by a smiling photo of the royal, and also features the official announcement from his wife, Queen Elizabeth, announcing news of his passing. That announcement, released Friday morning, reads, "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband." It adds that Philip "passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle" and "further announcements will be made in due course." The statement ends by stating, "The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss." Below the statement is another message reading, "The official website of the Royal Family is temporarily unavailable while appropriate changes are made."

Similarly, the Prince of Wales' website, the official website for the Queen and Philip's eldest son, Prince Charles, has been "temporarily suspended." During other times, the website would feature news, the royal's diary of engagements, biographies, and other information on the duke. Amid his father's passing, however, a notice on the website now reads, "This website is temporarily suspended following the announcement of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh." The message goes on to direct visitors to the royal family's website.

At this time, details have not been released regarding the royal's passing, though his death follows a weeks-long hospitalization in February and March. A former naval officer, Philip married then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947, and the couple hare four children together – Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward. In the wake of his death, Her Majesty will enter eight days of mourning, according to Fox News, during which she will halt all royal engagements. Affairs of state have also been paused and no laws will be given royal assent. Additionally, the U.K. is expected to go into a period of 10 days of mourning, and the British royal household is expected to extend its period for 30 days. During this time, as is tradition, members of the royal family will wear black or dark clothing. A funeral will be held, details of which have not yet been released, and the Queen is expected to continue mourning in private following the service.