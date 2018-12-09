Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Daughter Charlotte Reaches Heartwarming Milestone Ahead of Holiday Season

Princess Charlotte celebrated a beloved Christmas tradition at her new school.

Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s daughter celebrated her very first nativity play at Willcocks Nursery School, where the little princess has been attending school since January.

The school hosted its annual Christmas performance for students, according to Hello! Magazine. It was not revealed if Charlotte had a role in the performance, though the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge would have probably attended the event had she been in the play.

The outlet reports that the Duke and Duchess spent the day on a trip to Cyprus, where they spread Christmas cheer by delivering gifts to some of the military personnel deployed at RAF Akrotiri.

Princess Charlotte participated in her own Christmas tradition last week, when she joined Kate to attend a special performance of The Nutcracker at the Royal Opera House.

Kate reportedly spent the night chatting with fellow guests, as Charlotte held onto her hand. Prince William, 5-year-old Prince George and 7-month-old Prince Louis stayed at home while Kate and Charlotte got an early look at the Royal Opera House’s take on the classic holiday-themed ballet.

Prince William recently revealed that his daughter developed a love for dance, so the annual trip to ballet must be a special mother-daughter bonding moment.

“My daughter Charlotte loves dancing,” he proudly told attendees at a Commonwealth Day reception earlier this year. Sources have also told press that Charlotte is becoming a “very sweet and very confident — she’s always chatting away.”

According to the outlet, 3-year-old Charlotte has been attending Willcocks Nursery School in Kensington since January. Kate previously shared photos of her daughter’s first day of school. The school reportedly has a £14,500-a-year tuition and is run by Headmistress Lavinia Taylor. Charlotte has been said to start winter break from the nursery next week.

Kate recently opened up about her children during her and William’s recent visit to Leicester.

“They’re doing well, thank you,” she told a fan who asked about the little royals recently. “They’re getting excited for Christmas time, because they’ve started all their Christmas songs and the Christmas trees are going up.”

Kate’s mother, Carole Middleton, recently shared her own special Christmas tradition with her grandchildren. As first reported by PEOPLE, Carole said that she enjoys sharing as many trees as possible at her home so that there’s one for each grandchild to decorate as they see fit in their rooms.