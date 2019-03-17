Prince William and Prince Harry Were Reportedly at Center of ‘Rift,’ Not Duchesses Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle

While hundreds of tabloid reports have focused on a supposed rift between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, a documentary filmmaker claims the real rift within the British royal family is between brothers Prince William and Prince Harry.

“It comes out in the Royal View — and what comes out is that it’s a much sexier story to have two duchesses at war,” Nick Bullen told Fox News about his upcoming talk show for TrueRoyalty.tv, a streaming platform dedicated to the Royals.

Bullen, who has been making programs about the royal family for almost two decades and worked closely with Prince Charles, said the media is attracted to pitting the Duchess of Cambridge against the Duchess of Sussex because it’s the “sexy sort of media story.” However, he suggests the media is sleeping on the real story.

“But what we find out on the show is the reality is, as [host] Tim [Vincent] says, it’s somewhat different,” Bullen told Fox News at the TV Critics Association Winter Press Tour. “It’s actually that William and Harry have had a rift. I think you know, look. All brothers fall out. All families fall out. Their fallout at the moment is becoming public.”

Bullen suggested that people do not want to hear that the sons of Princess Diana are not on the same page as adults.

“These are two boys who lost their mother [Princess Diana] at a really early age, and the fairy tale is that they are closer than ever, and need each other, and I think that’s probably true, but equally they are two grown men in their 30s, starting their own families, different wives, they are moving to different parts of the country, different duties,” he explained.

He said it was “sad” and “surprised” to learn about the rift, which they learned about from a “well-placed” guest on the show.

“The suggestion was – from somebody well-placed – it was one of the guests, that actually it’s the brothers,” TrueRoyalty.tv host Tim Vincent told Fox News. “It’s the two princes that don’t get on. The actual wives actually are still finding their feet or have found their feet, and they’re very happy in the situation they find themselves, but it’s the brothers themselves who have been closer than anybody up until now.”

The comments come just a couple of days after Kensington Palace confirmed that Harry and Markle have officially split households from William and Kate as they prepare to welcome their first child.

“This long-planned move will ensure that permanent support arrangements for the duke and duchess’ work are in place as they start their family and move to their official residence at Frogmore Cottage,” Kensington Palace said in a statement to Us Weekly Thursday.

On Monday, all four attended the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. The event was Markle’s last public engagement before she takes maternity leave. The baby is reportedly due around the end of April.

