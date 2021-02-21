Prince William Reportedly Furious at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Over Response to Queen Elizabeth

✖

Prince William is reportedly not happy with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over their response to a recent statement from Harry and William's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. Earlier this week, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stepping away from the royal family completely, and Harry and Markle were not happy with the statement's wording. The palace said the couple cannot "continue with the responsibilities that come with a life of public service," but Harry and Markle noted they do not have to be members of a royal family to do good work.

This weekend, sources told The Sunday Times that William was "shocked and saddened" by Harry's response, reports The Daily Mail. William thought Harry and Markle's statement was "petulant and insulting to the Queen," according to the sources. "Once [William] he got over the anger of how things happened, he was left with the absence of his brother," one royal source claimed. "They had shared everything about their lives — an office, a foundation, meetings together most days — and there was a lot of fun along the way. He'll miss it forever." One friend close to William said he is "still raw" from the fallout, but the friend believes their rift will heal over time.

Harry and Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey has also reportedly caused a rift, especially as it was filmed while Harry's grandfather, Prince Philip, is in the hospital. The interview left the Queen "blindsided," a source told The Daily Mail. Another source told The Sun that Harry and Markle are "very close" to Winfrey and "the fact she's been with them at such an intense time has given her a unique insight into the rift with the royals." The interview is scheduled to air on Sunday, March 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS in the U.S.

Earlier this week, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Harry and Markle will turn in their military, Commonwealth, and Charitable associations to the Queen. "Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service," the statement read in part. "While all are saddened by their decision. The Duke and Duchess remain much-loved members of the family." Within moments of the statement's release, Markle and Harry quickly issued a rebuttal. "We can all live a life of service," the couple said. "Service is universal."

All of this comes just days after Markle and Harry announced they are expecting their second child. They are also parents to son Archie, who was born in May 2019. Markle also revealed in a November New York Times essay that she suffered a miscarriage in July 2020.