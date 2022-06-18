Prince William and Kate Middleton Recently Revealed Their Family Dog's Name

Princess Charlotte celebrated her 7th birthday in early May. To celebrate the occasion, Prince William and Kate Middleton released new photos of the princess, who posed alongside the family's dog. While the name of the Cambridge family dog was previously kept under wraps, they recently revealed its royalty-influenced moniker, per PEOPLE.

According to the outlet, the Cambridges' dog is named Orla. Not only did they reveal the name, but PEOPLE also noted that Orla's appearance alongside Charlotte's birthday photos marked the first time that the black cocker spaniel has been seen in an official photo from the family. "Orla" has Celtic origins and in an all too fitting connection, it means "golden princess." The pup took center stage alongside Charlotte in photos captured by Middleton herself.

Orla was a gift from Middleton's younger brother James Middleton. He shared in May 2020 that his own dog, Luna, gave birth to six puppies, one of which was adopted by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. James has been very open about caring for his dogs, whom he has said were instrumental to him as he dealt with his mental health. The duchess' younger brother previously appeared on BBC's Sunday Morning Live, during which he spoke about dealing with depression and explained how his dogs have helped him amid such a difficult time.

"Dogs don't just change lives...they save them," he said (as obtained via PEOPLE). "They're a very, very loyal companion. For me, during troubled times and good times, they're my consistent." James owns several dogs and explained that his pup Ella, in particular, helped him as he sought out therapy. He even said about the beloved animal, "I would go so far as to say that I owe Ella my life, and she doesn't know that."

The royals welcomed Orla into the family shortly before the loss of their dog Lupo in November 2020. At the time, they released a statement about the passing of their dear dog, whom they welcomed into the family in 2012, a year before the couple had their first child, Prince George. Their statement read, "Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away. He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much."