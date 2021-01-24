✖

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, have a new family member. The couple recently welcomed a new dog just before the death of Lupo late last year. The new dog is an eight-month-old black puppy the Cambridges received as a gift from Middleton's brother, James Middleton. James is an ambassador for the U.K. charity Pets As Therapy and the founder of Ella & Co, which makes healthy dog food.

The new dog has arrived at Amner Home, the Duke and Duchess' home in Norfolk before Lupo died. "The new puppy is adorable and the whole family are besotted," a friend told The Daily Mail Sunday. They were "devastated" after Lup died, and hoped the new pup would keep Lupo company and "give him a little more life and energy." Lupo was the new dog's uncle.

James, 33, bred a litter of puppies from his dog Ella in 2011 and kept one he named Luna. He gave Luna's brother, Lupo, to Middleton in 2012 while William was serving in the Falklands with the Royal Air Force. Last year, Luna welcomed six puppies. Middleton, William, and their eldest children, Prince George, 7, and Princess Charlotte, 5, helped pick their favorite dog from the litter. William and Middleton are also parents to Prince Louis, 2.

Royal sources have not confirmed if the Duke and Duchess brought home a new puppy, but those who follow James' Instagram page have seen him. Back when he was preparing to find new homes for Luna's puppies in July, James shared a photo on Instagram, cradling the new pups with his fiance, Alizee Thevenet. "I am sad to see you go, and yes I might cry but it will be with happiness as each of your new homes are bursting with love. You might be scared at first, that's ok," he wrote to the puppies on Instagram. "Just be yourself and you will never understand how much happiness you will bring to your new families and all the people you meet."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced Lupo's death in November. "Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away," the couple wrote, alongside a photo of the beautiful dog. "He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much."

William and Middleton's children will get more time to spend with their new dog since they are being homeschooled during the coronavirus pandemic, reports PEOPLE. Queen Elizabeth reportedly gave William and Middleton space to use at the Sandringham home while the queen and Prince Philip live at Windsor Castle. Middleton and William can also conduct video calls at Sandringham House, as Middleton did during a recent discussion with nurses. William, who is second in line to the British throne, also conducted calls with medical teams in the U.K. on Thursday.