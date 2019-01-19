Prince Philip Appears to Drive Without Seat Belt 2 Days After Car Accident

Prince Philip is back in the driver’s seat after being involved in a scary car accident.

The 97-year-old Duke of Edinburgh was photographed two days after being involved in a wreck that resulted in his Range Rover flipping. The photos also caused controversy as the member of the royal family appeared to not be wearing a seat belt.

As this photo taken by //t.co/NDmyLA6mTc (from @DailyMailUK) shows the Duke was back behind the wheel without a seatbelt. pic.twitter.com/GzSJtv040I — emma murphy (@emmamurphyitv) January 19, 2019

“In case anyone was wondering whether Prince Philip seeks advice from his PR team before deciding what to do — or not to do — next when is making headlines for the wrong reasons,” journalist Victoria Murphy said in relation to the photo.

Another tweet revealed that Philip had taken and passed a police eyesight test shortly before being spotted on the road, which is reportedly standard procedure during car crash investigations.

“All for getting back on the horse but is this right? Prince Philip — who is 97 and had a serious accident involving another car where two people needed hospital treatment — pictured out driving alone in his replacement car and ISN’T wearing a seatbelt,” Daily Mirror reporter Russell Myers wrote on Twitter.

The Thursday car accident took place around 3 p.m. local time when Philip was reportedly pulling out of the royal family’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk to get on the main road. His black Range Rover overturned and eyewitnesses helped him get out of the car. He was not injured in the accident.

“The road that the accident occurred on is notorious for accidents, all related to speed,” Queen Elizabeth II’s former press secretary Dickie Arbiter told press of the accident. “Prince Philip had been on a smaller side road, going onto the bigger road, and was looking into the sun and obviously didn’t see the other car coming when he pulled out.”

Following the crash, the Duke was reportedly thinking of changing his driving routine.

“I think Prince Philip will be very cautious going forward,” he told Us Weekly at the time. “Perhaps shining bright in his eyes, Prince Philip will ask his protection officer to drive.”

Arbiter also commented on the possibility of the Queen ever asking Philip to stop driving.

“Queen Elizabeth doesn’t tell Prince Philip what to do; she never has. Nor has Prince Philip told her ever what to do. The queen wouldn’t dare ask him that. He has never had an accident before,” Arbiter said. “They are both extremely independent people. It’s his decision to make, if he should stop driving.”