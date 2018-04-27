Royal Baby’s Name Stirs up Conflict on Social Media

The waiting game for the royal baby’s name is officially over, though it appears some are not thrilled with the announcement.

On Friday, four days after welcoming their third child into the world, Kate Middleton and Prince William announced that they had named their royal bundle of joy Louis Arthur Charles. In a statement from Kensington Palace, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said that the little brother of Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles. The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge. pic.twitter.com/4DUwsLv5JQ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 27, 2018

The name, which Brits and the world-alike had been anxiously awaiting, has been met with mixed reviews, with many pointing out that the fifth in line to the throne shares the name with 18 kings from across the Channel.

“BREAKING: In a defiant two fingers to Brexit, William & Kate have given their baby a French name: Louis. One used by 18 French kings,” Piers Morgan wrote.

BREAKING: In a defiant two fingers to Brexit, William & Kate have given their baby a French name: Louis.

One used by 18 French kings. pic.twitter.com/HWHQ1paJNP — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 27, 2018

Others were quick to poke fun at the link the name has to Britain’s divorce from the European Union and the name’s Gallic roots.

How pro-Europe of William and Kate to give a French name to the 5th person in line to the throne! #PrinceLouis — Fernando Rosell (@FRosellAguilar) April 27, 2018

I guess that means Will and Kate are Remainers — Mince Pie-lie (@misskylie77) April 27, 2018

So the #royalbaby has a French name? Sacre Bleu https://t.co/9ALKXa01V5 — BikeyMikey (@bikeymikey70) April 27, 2018

One person simply thought that the name was not that original, given that it appears in same form in the names of other members of the Royal Family.

Has the Royal family just run out of names then? Welcome, Prince Louis Arthur Charles 👶🏻👑 pic.twitter.com/wOyqLgcUfj — Nicola Oakley (@nicolajoakley) April 27, 2018

Pottermore was quick to point out that Louis, Arthur, and Charles are all members of the famous Weasley family from the Harry Potter books.

Louis Arthur Charles, you were named after three iconic Weasleys… #RoyalBabyName https://t.co/vDMPDGU8yh — Pottermore (@pottermore) April 27, 2018

While those on royal baby watch were eager to poke fun at the name, it turns out that the name Louis holds a lot of significance in the Royal Family.

William, along with Louis’ older brother, Prince George, share the middle name Louis, which is believed to be a tribute to Louis Mountbatten.

Lord Mountbatten, Prince Philip’s uncle, played a key role in the relationship between Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, William’s grandparents (Louis’ great-grandparents). He was also closely related to the royal family by way of his great grandmother, Queen Victoria, Entertainment Tonight reports.

At the time of Mountbatten’s death in 1979, he was close with a young Prince Charles, who took his death very hard. Princess Diana reportedly knew the impact Mountbatten had on Charles, which is said to be what first attracted Charles to her.