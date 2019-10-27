Blanket and Prince Jackson Make Rare Outing to Join Sister Paris at Halloween Party

Michael Jackson’s three children — Paris, Blanket and Prince — were spotting out together on Friday night as they got into the Halloween spirit at the Third Annual Thriller Night Costume Party in L.A. Prince dressed up as Clark Griswold from Christmas Vacation, wearing the same Chicago Blackhawks hockey jersey that Chevy Chase’s character sports in the movie. Seventeen-year-old Blanket didn’t appear to have a costume on, but was wearing a Captain America T shirt. Paris rocked a Radagast the Brown from Lord of the Rings costume.

Prince, 22, posted about the party beforehand on his Instagram account, writing, “I’m super excited for today because it’s our first time as the [Heal Los Angeles Foundation] hosting the Halloween party at our Havenhurst address. We’d like to thank all of those that have helped us lead up to tonight and hope the guests enjoy their night tonight.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

He also shared a photo of himself after the party. “Had a great time last night,” Prince wrote. “Gonna be posting more pics and vids from last night so stay tuned.”

Paris, 21, shared a photo of her own from the event of her, Prince and her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn. She wrote a touching message for her brother.

“I’m sooooo proud of you big brother [Prince Jackson],” she said. “know i say it all the f–kin’ time but your way with words, the grace, eloquence, and composure is out of this world and always blows me away. You’ve got such a great head on your shoulders and are doing some really f—ing amazing things. You’ve always been my idol and role model and even more so as each day goes on. I love you with all of my heart. Happy Halloween everyone!”

Things haven’t always been so happy and stable for the Jackson kids. Following their father’s overdose death, the court appoint their grandmother, Katherine, as their guardian. As her health deteriorated, Blanket was “put in the position to care for Katherine,” according to Radar.

Eventually, she gave up guardianship to Jackson’s cousin, TJ. Since he took over full responsibility of the kids, their situation has improved.

“TJ has been a father figure to those kids since Michael’s death and he always puts their needs before his own,” Radar reports, according to a source. “The current situation that Blanket has been in is not working for anyone, and they needed to get a different situation going stat.”