Prince Harry Shares Update on Archie and Lilibet in Emotional Video Call

Prince Harry is sharing some adorable details about his and Meghan Markle's life at home with 3-year-old son Archie, 3, and 1-year-old daughter Lilibet. The Duke of Sussex, 38, revealed some sweet updates about his own children while connecting with the winners of this year's WellChild Awards in a touching video call released Monday.

While Harry and Meghan weren't able to attend the award ceremony for the U.K. charity on Sept. 8 due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Harry made sure to support the organization that works to support very ill children through the video call. The prince spoke first with 4-year-old Henry Waines, who won the Inspirational Child Award for ages 4 to 6, telling the little boy they share a first name.

"My name is Henry. Well, everyone calls me Harry. I have no idea why," said the duke, whose birth name is Henry Charles Albert David. When Henry responded, Harry noted, "You sound just like my son Archie, with that little squeaky voice. I love it." Later in their conversation, the young boy asked how Harry's two children have been. "Archie is very, very busy. And Lili is learning to use her voice, which is great," Harry said.

Later, Harry gave an update on the family's dogs while speaking with Isabelle Delaney, who was named WellChild's Inspirational Young Person for ages 12 to 14, and introduced the royal to her Labradoodle, Hope, who is training to be her assistance dog. "I tell you what, we all need a dog that keeps us calm. I've got three in this house now. So, we basically have five children," Harry told Isabelle and her parents.

"I've got a black Labrador called Pula, a rescue beagle called Guy. And we got another rescue beagle called Mia," he continued. "And between the three of them, they charge around chasing squirrels and causing all sorts of problems to us, every single day. But they are also emotional support dogs 100% – when they're behaving."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have long been supporters of WellChild, but were prevented from attending the organization's flagship event on Sept. 8 due to Queen Elizabeth's death at the age of 96. Harry and Meghan remained in the U.K. for 10 days of funerary events before returning to their home in California on Sept. 19.