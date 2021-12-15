Prince Harry Says You Should Quit Your Job If You’re Unhappy

Prince Harry has some advice to share for those who are fulfilled by their work. During an interview with Fast Company magazine, Harry spoke about the importance of enjoying one’s job, explaining that it can have a negative effect on your mental health if you’re not satisfied with what you’re doing. Of course, the royal took his own advice in 2020 when both he and his wife Meghan Markle took a step back from their roles as full-time working members of the British Royal Family.

Harry reportedly told the outlet, while promoting his startup, BetterUp, that resignations during the pandemic “aren’t all bad.” He continued, per Page Six, “In fact, it is a sign that with self-awareness comes the need for change.” The Duke of Sussex is looking on the bright side when it comes to the mass resignations that have occurred amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The prince added, “Many people around the world have been stuck in jobs that didn’t bring them joy, and now they’re putting their mental health and happiness first. This is something to be celebrated.”

Harry said that the rise of individuals resigning from their jobs in order to put themselves first is a great sign that a cultural shift is underway. He also stated that this trend was a long time coming, explaining that even though these issues have been “brought” to the “foreground” in recent years, “the reality is these struggles and issues have been brewing for quite some time. We’re just at the beginning of the mental health awakening.” Harry is more than ready to be a part of this awakening, particularly after he joined BetterUp, a mental health-focused startup, as the CIO earlier this year. He continued to say about the topic, “This work has never been more important because people are finally paying attention, and a big component of this mission is building awareness and continuing to pioneer the conversation.”

Harry and Markle have been vocal about their reasons behind leaving the royal family in early 2020. The couple engaged in an interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year, during which the Duchess of Sussex explained that the trauma that she experienced while being a full-time member of the family took a major toll on her mental health. Since leaving the United Kingdom, Harry and Markle have planted their roots in California, where they live with their two children, Archie and Lili.