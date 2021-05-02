Prince Harry Reportedly Regrets Oprah Winfrey Interview in Wake of Prince Philip's Death

✖

Ex-royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly still feeling the consequences of their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, and royal experts are saying that the Duke of Sussex "regrets" sharing all that they did in the broadcasted chat. Insiders claim the revelation comes just after his visit to the U.K. for his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral. While Meghan was unable to attend due to doctor's orders to stay home given the state of her second pregnancy, Prince Harry reunited with his family for a brief moment.

"Harry was clearly hurt and angry about Meghan’s experience with the royals," Duncan Larcombe, author of Prince Harry: The Inside Story, tells Closer Online, explaining why the Duke agreed to the interview. The couple cleared the air on a number of misunderstandings like the infamous bridesmaids dress issue –– that's continued to cause problems between brothers Harry and William. They also revealed some jaw-dropping inside information, including that the Royal family worried what color and race the couple's son Archie would take once born.

Larcombe goes on to allege that the royal's time in California shielded him from feeling the brunt of his actions, but once Harry traveled across the pond, he began to see the effects his words had on his family. “I’ve heard Harry was feeling numb heading back to LA. You could see in his face at the funeral that he was torn. He didn’t think he’d have to face his family so soon – and when he did, he had mixed emotions. Apparently, talks with his dad and William were positive and productive – he and William had a real heart to heart before he returned. Coming home has reminded him of everything he’s sacrificed in recent years – and of the recent damage done," the expert said. "He’s now facing the consequences. I believe he’ll regret that interview, and his decision to leave the royals."

Prince Harry has made it clear since his interview and the infamous "Megxit" that he's not afraid to make certain sacrifices for the sake of his family. The U.K. native, supposedly accepting that he won't be able to live in the U.K. as long as he's married to Markle, has uprooted himself and moved with his wife and son to southern California. Markle, who's from the area, has settled into life fairly easily, quickly landing voice-over work as well as a multi-million dollar Netflix deal. However, experts continue to allege that since Harry is making the adjustment, marriage struggles could be on the rise for the couple.