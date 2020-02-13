Prince Harry Reportedly ‘Angry’ With Royal Family Ahead of UK Visit

Since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced they were stepping back from their royal roles, they haven’t seen Harry’s brother Prince William or his wife Kate Middleton since. Now, the Queen has asked that the couples put their differences aside and come together for an event in the U.K. One source tells In Touch that Harry “still holds a grudge against the royals” because “he’s angry about the way they treated Meghan differently from the rest of the family and accused them of not doing enough to protect her.”

“So, I wouldn’t say he’s exactly jumping for joy at the prospect of seeing them,” the insider added, admitting that the Queen “is hoping they’ll put their differences aside and unite for the day.”

Since making their announcement, it’s been said that Harry and Markle are adjusting to their new life just fine. Markle is apparently thrilled to be back doing normal day-to-day things like driving and grocery shopping.

“[Meghan] hated having to be driven and couldn’t wait to get behind the wheel in Canada,” the source explained. “She’s relieved to finally have some freedom in her life — to do whatever she wants without the royals watching her every move. She’s already leading a normal life again — driving again, doing the grocery shopping, running errands and that kind of thing.”

The Suits alum even shops for clothes for herself now and isn’t required to abide by any royal rules anymore. “Gone are the days where she had to stick to royal dress code. She’s much more comfortable wearing casual clothes — flats, jeans and sweaters.”

A separate source says that it’s “unlikely they’ll [Harry and William] ever be close again,” and that they “still don’t get on. There’s 100 percent sibling rivalry between them.”

Additionally, Princess Diana’s former assistant Paul Burrell said, “Once [they’re] out,” it would be very difficult “to reverse the process” of getting their roles back.

They couple made their announcement via Instagram at the first of the year: “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.”