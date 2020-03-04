Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Have 4-Hour Meeting Amid Royal Family Exit Drama

Prince Harry had the opportunity to sit down with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II for a lunch in light of he and wife Meghan Markle‘s royal exit. While they met for a while, sources are saying that it was nothing but a casual Sunday lunch between Harry and the Queen. According to Harpers Bazaar, the insider said it was a super laid-back meet-up for each party to get a few things off their chest since the young couple announced their decision so suddenly.

“Harry’s ‘meeting’ with the queen was simply Sunday lunch together — grandson with his granny!,” the insider explained. “Not a summit or serious meeting in sight.”

Just two months prior, the Queen did however hold a more formal meeting with the rest of the royal members to quickly address how they would move forward after Harry and Markle made their sudden announcement. The summit was held at her Sandringham estate and also invited her other grandson Prince William. After their gathering, but before reaching an agreement, the Queen shared a rather personal statement to the public — something she’s not known for doing — explaining that she and the rest of her family are in support of their next move.

“Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family,” the statement started. “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new lie as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

A few days later, when they finally reached an agreement, she once again shared a detailed statement.

“Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family,” she said. “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life. I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family.”

She concluded with, “It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.”