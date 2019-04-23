Prince Harry and Prince William Reportedly Didn’t Speak at Easter Sunday Service

Prince Harry and Prince William both attended a family Easter service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on Sunday, though the brothers reportedly weren’t exactly chatty during the occasion.

The princes were joined by William’s wife, Kate Middleton and their cousin Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall, and PEOPLE reports that William and Harry did not speak to each other on the way in and out of the church, with the brothers separated by the Tindalls. Harry was seen speaking to both Zara and Middleton, but not William.

Harry attended the service sans wife Meghan Markle, who is days away from giving birth to the couple’s first child. Prince Philip also did not attend, as he retired from royal duties last year.

The holiday was also Queen Elizabeth II’s 93rd birthday, and the family reportedly stayed after the service to celebrate the monarch’s birthday with lunch in the castle. The Queen also attended the Easter service with 16 members of the royal family, including Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice.

The Queen was dressed in a mint green coat and matching hat adorned with a pink ribbon and a pink dress, while Middleton wore a light blue Alexander McQueen dress and coat. Zara was in a pastel pink ensemble and William and Harry both opted for navy blue suits.

Once inside the chapel, the family took their seats and the organist played “Happy Birthday” as a nod to the monarch. The Queen also received a rendition of the song from members of the public when she returned to her car.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that there was an “obvious distance” between the brothers on Sunday, adding that William and Harry are at “different stages in their life” and are “no longer the boys” they once were.

The church service and birthday celebration came shortly after it was reported the Harry and Markle may be moving to Africa in 2020 for two or three years to promote Britain and participate in charity work. The Sunday Times reported that the potential move was devised by Sir David Manning former British ambassador to the United States and special adviser on constitutional and international affairs to Harry and William.

The Daily Mail‘s royal reporter Rebecca English reported that Harry and Markle do want to make the trip, but for six months rather than multiple years, and that things are still in the “brainstorming” stage.

Buckingham Palace did not deny the report, issuing a statement that read, “Any future plans for The Duke and Duchess are speculative at this stage. No decisions have been taken about future roles.”

Photo Credit: Getty / WPA Pool