Prince Harry Asks Prince William to Be Best Man at Royal Wedding

Prince Harry officially has a best man.

Ahead of his nuptials to Meghan Markle on May 19, Prince Harry has asked his older brother, Prince William, to be his best man, the announcement made via the Kensington Palace Twitter account Thursday morning.

Prince Harry has asked his brother The Duke of Cambridge to be his Best Man at his wedding to Ms. Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/7TvZ2VlEk2 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 26, 2018

A source told E! News that Prince William is expected to read something at the ceremony, and that they have “heard whispers” that the piece will be a poem or prose that their late mother, Princess Diana, favored.

The announcement of a best man breaks tradition, as there typically is not a best man at a royal wedding, but rather “supporters.” However, Prince William broke tradition as well, asking Prince Harry to be his best man when he wed Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011.

Prince Harry served as best man to The Duke of Cambridge at his wedding to Miss Catherine Middleton in 2011. pic.twitter.com/klHGqeAyeb — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 26, 2018

Harry, 33, and Markle’s engagement was announced by Clarence House on Nov. 27 with a statement that read “His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents.”

Queen Elizabeth has since given her formal consent for her “beloved grandson” to wed his fiancée.

“I declare my consent to a contract of matrimony between my most dearly beloved grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales and Rachel Meghan Markle, which I consent I am causing to be signified under the Great Seal and to be entered in the books of the Privy Council,” the Queen, 91, said in a statement after a meeting at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, March 14.

As the big day draws closer, more wedding details are being revealed, including tips about the decor, menu and guest list.

Markle and Harry have chosen London-based florist Philippa Craddock as their florist, and Town & Country shares that Craddock will be using “branches of beech, birch and hornbeam, along with white garden roses, peonies and foxgloves.”

The wedding cake will be non-traditional, with the couple having asked pastry chef Claire Ptak to create a “lemon elderflower cake that will incorporate the bright flavors of spring,” CNN reports.

Harry and Markle have also opened up their nuptials to members of the public.

“Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have said they want their Wedding Day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too,” Kensington Palace shared in a statement. “This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters and values of the Bride and Groom.”

The lucky members of the public will be made up of 1,200 residents from “every corner of the United Kingdom” who will be nominated to attend by nine regional Lord Lieutenant offices. Harry and Markle have requested that those chosen represent a variety of ages and backgrounds and include young people who have displayed strong leadership and served their communities.

Also invited will be 200 people from various charities associated with the couple, 100 students from two local schools, 610 Windsor Castle community members and 530 Members of The Royal Households and Crown Estate.