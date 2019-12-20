Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Instagram Has Fans Noticing Something Very Unusual

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s Instgaram account has more than 9.9 million followers, and chances are some of them have tagged either of them in photos. However, fans have noticed that you cannot actually see photos the royals are tagged in. It is notable since Kensington Palace does allow followers to see photos Prince William, Kate Middleton and other royals are tagged in.

According to Instagram’s help page, anyone can block people from seeing photos an account is tagged in. By default, when someone tags an account, it is automatically added to your profile under the “tagged” section. However, anyone can manually check the “settings” on the mobile app or “privacy and security” on the desktop site to turn off “add automatically” for photos with the account tagged.

It is also possible to remove tags of your account from a post someone else published. All you have to do is tap your username and “remove me from post” or “remove” on the iPhone app.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex likely wanted people to block followers from seeing images on their Instagram page that they themselves did not allow because of the increased media scrutiny Markle has been under since marrying into the royal family. In October, Markle admitted being under the spotlight, especially when she was pregnant with their son Archie, was difficult.

“Any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging. And then when you have a newborn, you know. And especially as a woman, it’s a lot,” Markle told journalist Tom Bradby in the documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey in October. “So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed. It’s um…yeah. I guess, also thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I’m okay, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

Bradby also asked Markle if it was “fair” to say she was “not really okay, as in it’s really been a struggle.” Markle agreed, replying, “Yes.”

On Oct. 1, Harry also issued a surprisingly emotional statement on the constant reports in British tabloids.

“Unfortunately, my wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences – a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son,” Harry wrote.

“There is a human cost to this relentless propaganda, specifically when it is knowingly false and malicious, and though we have continued to put on a brave face – as so many of you can relate to – I cannot begin to describe how painful it has been,” he continued. “Because in today’s digital age, press fabrications are repurposed as truth across the globe. One day’s coverage is no longer tomorrow’s chip-paper.”

Harry also filed lawsuits against the British tabloid The Mail on Sunday for publishing a letter Markle wrote to her father and The Sun for allegedly hacking his phone.

Photo credit: Jeremy Selwyn – WPA Pool/Getty Images