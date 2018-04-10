Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reveal Why They Don’t Want Wedding Gifts

The royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is inching closer and closer, and the lucky few chosen to attend the biggest nuptials of the year no longer have to worry about what to buy the couple that very possibly has everything.

On Monday, Kensington Palace announced that their wedding gifts be made in the form of a donation to one of a number of charities they wish to support, which reflect the pair’s “shared values.”

“Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle are incredibly grateful for the goodwill shown to them since the announcement of their engagement and are keen that as many people as possible benefit from this generosity of spirit,” the statement read. “The couple have therefore asked that anyone who might wish to mark the occasion considers making a donation to charity, rather than sending a wedding gift.”

The palace wrote that Harry and Markle personally selected seven charities to support with their gifts, with the statement noting that the couple does not have any formal relationships with the charities in question.

“The couple have chosen charities which represent a range of issues that they are passionate about, including sport for social change, women’s empowerment, conservation, the environment, homelessness, HIV and the Armed Forces,” the statement shared. “Many of these are small charities, and the couple are pleased to be able to amplify and shine a light on their work.”

The first charity on the list is CHIVA (Children’s HIV Association), which provides support to children growing up with HIV in the U.K. and Ireland as well as their families. The cause is a noted one, as Harry has shared his determination to continue his late mother Princess Diana’s work to raise awareness about HIV and AIDS.

Crisis, the national charity for homeless people, is next on the list and provides housing, employment, education and advice services across the country to those in need.

Another selection is the Myna Mahila Foundation, which empowers women in Mumbai’s urban slums. Markle visited the charity last year and wrote about her experience for Time.com.

“I traveled to Delhi and Mumbai this January with World Vision to meet girls and women directly impacted by the stigmatization of menstrual health and to learn how it hinders girls’ education,” she wrote, adding, “During my time in the field, many girls shared that they feel embarrassed to go to school during their periods, ill equipped with rags instead of pads, unable to participate in sports, and without bathrooms available to care for themselves, they often opt to drop out of school entirely.”

Following that is Scotty’s Little Soldiers, the charity for bereaved Armed Forces children that offers support to children who have lost a parent while serving in the British Armed Forces. As Harry is a veteran of the British Army, he often aids causes that support veterans and their families.

StreetGames is up next, an organization that focuses on using sports to empower young people and helps communities become healthier, safer and more successful. Harry and Markle previously visited one of the organization’s projects earlier this year.

Also on the list is Surfers Against Sewage, a national marine conservation and campaigning charity aimed at protecting oceans, beaches, waves and wildlife. The final charity is also environmentally-focused, with The Wilderness Foundation UK promoting the benefits and enjoyment of wild nature. The organization’s focuses include building resilience in vulnerable teenagers, introducing rural employment to urban youth and bringing science to life through the great outdoors.

Photo Credit: Getty / Chris Jackson