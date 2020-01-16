Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Visited Community Kitchen During First Public Appearance of 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got to visit their first community kitchen of the new year during one of their first public appearances of 2020. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a return visit to the women of The Hubb Community Kitchen. In the Instagram post the couple shared a series of photos featuring Markle and Harry in the kitchen with the women enjoying their time together. The Duchess, who wrote the cookbook that raised funds to help the organization raise money to help the victims and their families of the 2017, Grenfell fire, looked stunning alongside her husband as the two sat down to enjoy a meal with everyone.

During her day out, the gorgeous Duchess of Sussex wore a camel coat by Reiss, a wool sweater by Massimo Dutti, a brown satin midi skirt by Massimo Dutti and brown velvet pumps by Jimmy Choo. Markle looked dazzling despite all the controversy surrounding the announcement of she and Harry stepping down as senior level royals. The two made their announcement via Instagram that not only shocked the world, but seemingly shocking the royal family as well.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

Their post continued to explain that they “feel prepared” for the new adjustment and plan to balance their time between the U.K. and North America. The Queen has already broken her silence on the matter and has requested that all logistics of their adjustment be figured out within days. Since then, not only has drama stirred within the royal family, but Markle’s father Thomas may have to testify against her in court following the legal actions she took against a U.K. media outlet for “unlawfully” publishing parts of the letter she wrote her dad.