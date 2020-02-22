Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Update ‘Royal’ Exit Plan With One Major Change

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed more details for their exit from the British royal family, including one major change to how they will refer to themselves. Even though there are no rules stopping them from calling themselves royals outside the U.K. and its overseas territories, they will not use the terms "Sussex royals" or "royals" anywhere in the world. They also outlined their plan for a "non-profit entity."

In the new statement on their website, the couple said they "do not intend to use 'Sussex Royal' or any iteration of the word 'Royal' in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020."

After their formal transition from the royal family is completed in the spring, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will refresh their social media channels as well, "as they introduce the next exciting phase to you."

Elsewhere in the update, the couple confirmed they will not be creating a traditional "foundation," but instead plan to create a "non-profit entity" that will not use the "Sussex Royal" name. The entity will be established as a "new way to effect change and complement the efforts made by so many excellent foundations globally."

"For the above reason, the trademark applications that had been filed as protective measures and that reflected the same standard trademarking requests as done for The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have been removed," the update reads.

Back in January, Queen Elizabeth II and Buckingham Palace issued a statement outlining exactly how Prince Harry and Markle would "step back" from "senior" roles within the royal family. Although the couple technically retain their "HRH" prefix, they will no longer use it after Spring 2020. However, Harry will not take on new military titles. The two will also no longer receive funding from the Sovereign Grant, the funds the royal family receives from the U.K. government.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex take great pride in their work and are committed to continuing their charitable endeavors as well as establishing new ones," the couple said in a statement released earlier this year. "In addition, they value the ability to earn a professional income, which in the current structure they are prohibited from doing. For this reason they have made the choice to become members of the Royal Family with financial independence."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and their son Archie moved to Canada after announcing their plans to exit the royal family were announced. They are expected to return to the U.K. late this month to begin one more round of royal duties. Their office in Buckingham Palace will close on March 31.

Photo credit: Getty Images