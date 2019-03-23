Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Forced to Delay Move From Kensington Palace

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will have to wait a little longer before moving into their new home.

While the royal couple were expected to move from London’s Kensington Palace to Windsor Castle’s Frogmore Cottage this week, though delays in the home’s renovations presented a significant delay in their plans.

A report by U.K.’s The Sun claims the couple is now planning to move next month, reportedly a week or so before baby Sussex’s due date.

“It’s been all hands to the pump,” a source told the publication. “The builders have worked all week whatever the weather. But they keep making changes, particularly on the layout.”

“The word is they’ve been quite demanding, which is understandable as what homeowner doesn’t want their house to be perfect?” they added.

Some of the changes so far on the massive home include knocking down many of the interior walls to create five bedrooms and en-suite bathrooms. The cottage also reportedly has stunning views over Windsor Great Park and the gardens of Frogmore House, where the couple celebrated their wedding in 2018.

Builders have also reportedly built a massive kitchen diner, as the couple also commissioned alcove bookcases to go next to new fireplaces and vanity units.

“Given the scale of the project, a three or four-week delay isn’t too bad. The couple are pleased with how it’s all going,” the source said.

Ahead of Harry and Markle’s move, security is reportedly being added to the property, including armed police on duty in sentry boxes.

The move to Windsor Castle will leave the couple without a home in London, though they could be given an apartment at Buckingham Palace after the renovation.

The royal couple is supposedly spending about $3.8 million to renovate their new home. They reportedly decided to move away from London so they could have a more peaceful place to raise their child.

Frogmore Cottage is “set in a delightful location, safe and secure — away from prying eyes — and lots of space to brig up a family,” royal expert Dickie Arbiter said in a recent interview, according to Closer Weekly.

“They could’ve easily remained at Kensington Palace [with Prince William, Kate Middleton and their family] and moved into a bigger pad,” another source claimed. “But at Frogmore, they’ll have more freedom.”

Another source previously told PEOPLE that as the couple waits for the arrival of their first child, they are focused on building the perfect home for their family.

“This is a very happy time for Meghan and Harry,” another source told the outlet. “This baby has brought them even closer.”