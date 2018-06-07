Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Moved From Queen’s Audience Room in Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth II was recently revealed to have a previously unseen photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle framed on a table in her audience room at Buckingham Palace, but a new image of the room reveals it has been moved.

The original photo saw the couple posing next to each other, with Markle in a light blue dress and Harry wearing a navy blue suit as the Duchess of Sussex rested her hand on her husband’s chest.

The snap was spotted when the Queen had a meeting with George Brandis, the Australian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom in late May.

On June 7, the monarch welcomed composer Thea Musgrave to the Audience Room, with Musgrave being presented with Medal for Music.

As evidenced by a photo taken of the two women, the photo of Harry and Markle has been moved, with a snap of Harry and brother Prince William in full military uniform taking its place.

The photos on the table are often moved around, and other snaps that now occupy the table include one of Princess Anne and husband Timothy Lawrence along with an image of Zara and Mike Tindall on their wedding day.

The Queen often keeps personal photos of her family in the room, giving fans a peek into the lives of the royals. The photo of Markle and Harry marked the Duchess of Sussex’s first framed photo in the room, with many more likely to come over the years.

To make sure Markle learns everything she can about the royal ways, the monarch is reportedly giving the Duchess a “helping hand,” according to author Ingrid Seward.

“The Queen knows the potential pitfalls of not giving [new members] a guiding hand,” Seward told PEOPLE. “It’s all about the monarchy. She can’t expect Meghan to know everything without being shown.”

“She doesn’t want 70 years of hard work to be for nothing,” Seward added. “I’m sure she feels Meghan needs a steadying hand in these early days.”

To lend that helping hand, Markle and the Queen are set to head to Cheshire on June 14, marking Markle’s first solo outing with the monarch.

“Her Majesty The Queen accompanied by The Duchess of Sussex, will officially open the Mersey Gateway Bridge, at Catalyst Science Discovery Centre, Mersey Road, Widnes, Cheshire,” the royal family’s website reads.

The two will also open Storyhouse, Hunter Street, Chester and attend a lunch at Chester Town Hall, 33 Northgate Street, Chester.

