Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make First Post-Honeymoon Appearance Together



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first appearance together after their honeymoon on Saturday during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared on the balcony behind Queen Elizabeth II with the rest of the Royal Family to celebrate the Queen’s 92nd birthday. Although she celebrated her real birthday on April 21, Saturday marked the official birthday of the Sovereign, the Daily Mail points out.

The annual ceremony featured several notable moments. Guardsman Charanpreet Singh Hall became the first member of the Coldstream Guards to participate while wearing a turban. Princess Anne, Prince Charles’ sister, and Prince William were seen riding horseback in full military regalia.

Prince Andrew, Charles’ brother, also took part as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards for the first time.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan rode in a carriage during the parade through London. It was their first appearance together since their rumored honeymoon. On Thursday, Harry attended the OnSide Youth Zones gala dinner at Kensington Palace by himself.

Prince Harry and Meghan tied the knot on May 19. Since then, they have not been seen too often. They made their first official appearance as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Prince Charles’ 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration at Buckingham Palace.

The Royal Family has made no official statement on the couple’s honeymoon. According to The Sun, it was rumored they went to Canada With TMZ‘s sources sharing on May 28 that they planned to stay at the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge in Alberta. The lodge has often hosted celebrities and the Royal Family. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip stayed their in 2005.

Another rumor flying around was a trip to Ireland. However, the Mayo News confirmed the Royals were not staying at the famous Ashford Castle in County Mayo since it was booked for a corporate event, reports RTE.

The couple is still expected to visit Ireland in July for a “mini-honeymoon,” reports the Irish Mirror. It will be Harry’s first time in Ireland, but Meghan visited Dublin in 2014.

As a member of the Royal Family, the former Suits actress will be spending her time devoted to her favorite charitable causes. According to the Royal Family website, Meghan “will perform Royal duties in support of The Queen through engagements at home and overseas, alongside a growing portfolio of charitable work and patronages.”

The couple also asked the public not to send gifts, but instead make donations to their favorite charities. These included Children’s HIV Association (CHIVA), Crisis, the Myna Mahila Foundation, Scotty’s Little Soldiers, StreetGames, Surgers Against Sewage and The Wilderness Foundation U.K.

Photo credit: Twitter/ Kensington Palace