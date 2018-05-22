How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Honored Princess Diana in Their Wedding Photos

On Monday, Kensington Palace shared three official portraits from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, and the photos are just as stunning as you’d imagine.

As it turns out, one of the photographs also has a deeper meaning, with the royals honoring Harry’s late mother Princess Diana in yet another way on their special day.

In the image featuring Harry, Markle and their young page boys and bridesmaids, taken in the Green Drawing Room of Windsor Castle, Harry sits on an emerald green couch while Markle sits on the floor surrounded by the children.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with the Bridesmaids and Page Boys, taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski in the Green Drawing Room of Windsor Castle. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/nFaPQSIzVl — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 21, 2018

That couch appears to be the same one Diana sat in while holding her youngest son during his christening photos in 1984, with the late princess surrounded by members of the royal family, including husband Prince Charles, who reclined on the arm of the couch next to her.

Also in the shot was a young Prince William, standing in the center of the scene as he grinned off-camera.

In addition to the couch, Harry and Markle honored Diana in a myriad of other ways on their wedding day. Several of her family members were in attendance at the ceremony, and a reading was given by Lady Jane Fellowes, Diana’s younger sister. Diana’s other two siblings, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Charles Spencer, also attended the event.

Markle’s bouquet included several forget-me-nots handpicked by Harry from his and Markle’s private garden, as the flower was one of Diana’s favorites. The white flowers at the wedding were also a nod to the late royal, who loved the color as well as many of the flowers selected for the event.

As the couple departed Windsor Castle for their reception later that day, Markle was seen wearing an aquamarine ring that belonged to Princess Diana and is believed to be a wedding gift to the new Duchess of Sussex from Prince Harry.

The palace also shared two other official portraits from the couple’s wedding, one of which was a family photo featuring the bridesmaids and page boys with the new Duke and Duchess, the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowler, Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, along with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released three official photographs from their Wedding day. These photographs were taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski at Windsor Castle, following the carriage procession. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/WBim9EkI4D — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 21, 2018

The third shot was a black-and-white photo of Markle and Harry reclining on a set of steps.

The Duke and Duchess would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their Wedding. They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and those who watched on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world. pic.twitter.com/RSa9ukqxLF — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 21, 2018

