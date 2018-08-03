Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Avoiding Attention as Family Drama Continues

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot on May 19, the level of attention on the new Duchess of Sussex has only increased with each appearance she makes.

Because of this, Vanity Fair is reporting that the two are attempting to take a break from the spotlight after a series of high-profile engagements. Sources say that it is Harry who is particularly keen to step back, as he is reportedly none too thrilled with the high level of interest in himself and his wife.

“He worries there is too much hysteria around Meghan and he wants to row back a bit,” one source said of the prince.

That desire for privacy was evident last week when the duo attended the Sentebale Polo Cup in Windsor, where they had a screen erected to separate them from photographers at a lunch ahead of the match.

“It was quite clear that they didn’t want the press anywhere near them,” one photographer said. “They were photographed on the red carpet and at the end of the match, but they wanted to be left alone the rest of the time even though this was a major charity event for Harry with a big international press presence.”

To keep things as private as possible, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly spending time at their country cottage in the Cotswolds, where they stay often when out of the spotlight.

“They spend a lot of time in the Cotswolds, more than people realize. They are in the country way more than they are in London and they are enjoying a low-key and very domesticated start to married life,” one friend said. “Harry’s not around that much anymore. Meghan likes him to keep his diary clear at the weekends so they can be together in the countryside.”

A local shared that the couple’s home, a rented farmhouse cottage on the Great Tew Estate, is extremely private and hosts plenty of security and cameras.

“It’s very clear they want to be private and left alone,” the local said. “The property is in the middle of woodland and you wouldn’t know it was there. It is very remote which is why they like it. It’s like a fortress. There’s a huge security presence, you can’t get close.”

The report comes as more family drama continues to swirl around Markle thanks to her father, Thomas Markle’s, desire to continually speak to the media.

Because of this, Harry has reportedly made it clear to those around him and his wife that if they speak to the press, they can forget about remaining friends with the couple.

“They both expect a code of silence. If you talk to the press you’re out,” a source said. “Harry didn’t used to care that much about what was written (in the press), he just said it was a load of s—, but he’s very protective of Meghan and defensive these days.”

Royal editor Camilla Tominey explained that the Duke and Duchess have “been extremely upset” by Thomas and Samantha Markle’s decision to speak to the press. In addition, Tominey noted that Harry and Prince William are fierce about their privacy as a result of their mother’s death.

“The princes are both very private people and have tried their best to keep the press at bay ever since their mother’s death,” she said. “They are extremely protective of their wives and families and will do anything to avoid a repeat of the 80s and 90s when they felt that Princess Diana was hounded.”

