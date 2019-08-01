Prince Harry Facing Backlash for ‘Hypocritical’ Barefoot Climate Change Speech After Arriving in Private Jet

Earlier this week, Prince Harry reportedly attended at Google Camp, arriving at the high-profile assemblage in Sicily to deliver a speech on the importance of saving the environment.

Page Six reports that this speech was given barefoot, and a source said that the Duke of Sussex touched on many of the same topics he discussed in his interview with Dr. Jane Goodall in the September issue of British Vogue.

The irony, the report notes, is that Harry delivered his speech to a group of people who arrived at the three-day event on private jets, are driving expensive cars and staying on yachts, all of which use natural resources. Harry himself arrived on a private jet, which some people on Twitter duly noted.

The event is in its seventh year and is hosted by Google cofounders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, who personally invited the guests to Sicily’s Verdura Resort. Former president Barack Obama was reportedly slated to attend and give a talk but ultimately did not, according to sources. Google Camp usually covers a wide range of topics, but this year’s summit reportedly focused on the environment.

Other attendees at Google Camp included A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio and Naomi Campbell, Katy Perry, Harry Styles, Gayle King, Orlando Bloom, Bradley Cooper and Diane von Furstenberg. In addition to Harry, Campbell also reportedly spoke on Wednesday to deliver a speech about her late friend Nelson Mandela.

In Harry’s interview with Goodall, the royal noted the importance of taking care of the environment amid the rising temperatures resulting from global warming.

“I’ve always had a connection and a love for nature. I view it differently now, without question,” Harry said. “But I’ve always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children.”

“Not too many!” Goodall joked.

“Two, maximum!” the royal replied. “But I’ve always thought: this place is borrowed. And, surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation.”

