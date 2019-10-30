Prince Harry Describes Mother Princess Diana’s Death as ‘a Wound That Festers’

Just over 20 years ago, the world lost a woman they grew to love: Princess Diana. Leaving behind two kids, Prince William and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex admits that the loss of his mother is a “wound that festers.” In a recent documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, the new father and his wife get candid with viewers on how they’re dealing with their new life together, but also the fact that the constant camera flashes and clicks remind Harry of what happened to his mom.

“Do you feel at peace in a way yet?” Harry was asked. “Or is it still a sort of a wound that festers?”

“I think probably a wound that festers,” the Prince admitted in his response. “I think being part of this family, in this role, in this job, every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash, it takes me straight back, so in that respect, it’s the worst reminder of her life as opposed to the best.”

The documentary starts off showing highlights of the couple’s Royal Tour of Africa, however, Harry took a solo trip to Angola as he walked in the footsteps of Diana to finish the passion project she started.

“Being here now 22 years later trying to finish what she started will be incredibly emotional but everything that I do reminds me of her,” he said. “But as I said with the role, with the job, and the sort of pressures that come with that, I get reminded of the bad stuff, unfortunately.”

Africa is a place the family use to travel to when Harry was young, so now he refers to the continent as his “second home.”

“Ever since I came to this continent as a young boy, trying to cope with something I can never possibly describe, Africa has held me in an embrace that I will never forget, and I feel incredibly fortunate for that,” he said.

The couple’s documentary is the first time they’re opening up and letting fans behind the scenes on their new journey together since Markle became a royal. Lately, they’ve been in an ongoing battle with the British media as they’ve continued to be scrutinized. However, there are a group of women who are coming to the Duchess’ defense after writing a public letter ensuring that Markle receive some respect and privacy when it comes to the press.