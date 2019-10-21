Prince Harry Seemingly Confirms Rumored Rift With Brother Prince William: ‘Stuff Happens’

There’s some trouble in the royal family. After rumors began swirling about a potential family feud going on between Prince Harry and Prince William, the former all but confirmed that the family has some separation amongst themselves. Taking part in a British documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, along with his wife Meghan Markle, Harry opened up about his relationship with his brother.

In the film, he shares how “stuff happens” and the two have both good and bad days. Despite the divide, he doesn’t have any ill will or negative feelings towards William.

“Part of this role and part of this job, this family, being under the pressure that it’s under, inevitably stuff happens. But look, we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers,” he shared. “We’re certainly on different paths at the moment but I’ll always be there for him and as I know he’ll always be there for me.

“We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy, but I love him dearly. The majority of this stuff [in the press] is created out of nothing, but as brothers, you know, you have good days, you have bad days.”

Previously, the rumors that first began to hit the news suggested that the differences stemmed from the two Duchesses, Meghan and Kate.

The supposed dispute was a result of the handling of the Royal Foundation. Meghan and Harry ended up splitting from the charity and starting up their own.

“Kensington Palace is painting this as a natural progression,” an insider told US Weekly, “but there were definitely issues with Meghan and Kate seeing eye to eye on how they wanted to run this charity.”

The two announced the creation of their own charity in June. The foundation goes by the name of, “Sussex Royal: The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.” The decision to split and the ensuing naming of it didn’t go over completely well with people. Some felt the naming was a bit curious.

“The new name is all about Harry and Meghan building their brand and doing it their way. But the name is a little surprising as we were expecting something a bit more traditional,” a source told The Sun.

Amid the tension within the family, Harry and Meghan are remaining very active in their pursuits. They recently announced that they will be spending Thanksgiving in the states along with their son, Archie. The three will be visiting California where Markle’s mother resides. The visit will be one stop on a six-week escape, according to the Sunday Times.