New Adorable Baby Archie Photo Released for Prince Harry’s First Father’s Day

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are celebrating Father’s Day by posting a new , up-close image of their baby boy, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The royal couple took to their official Instagram page Sunday to share a photograph of infant Archie clutching onto his father’s finger.

“Happy Father’s Day,” the caption on the photo reads. “Wishing a very special first Father’s Day to The Duke of Sussex.”

Fans immediately took a liking to the photo, with the image rounding up almost a million likes within an hour of its release.

“Be still my heart baby Archie [heart emoji] This is too cute for words!! Harry, I wish you a wonderful, love filled first father’s day,” one user wrote.

“A beautiful baby boy I can’t wait to see him grow up with George Charlotte and Louis!! [happy face emoji] Who does Archie look like???” another added.

“Thank you so much Meghan & Harry for sharing this lovely picture on this special day with us!” enthused another. “Little Archie is so cute and beautiful!!! Congratulations Harry and Congratulations to Baby Archie because he is having the best father in the world who is gonna make him smile every day, who is gonna give him the best childhood memories with his family!”

The image is the first of the tot since they welcomed him this past May and subsequently introduced him in a series of snapshots at St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle just days after his birth.

According to The Sunday Times, new details are emerging about Archie’s upcoming christening, which will reportedly take place at the Hall this July. CNN’s royal expert, Richard Fitzwilliams reports the christening will “almost certainly take place at the chapel as it is where Harry was christened in 1984, and where he and Meghan tied the knot in May 2018.”

Additionally, he notes how it will be a “highly significant” event as the infant is the first royal baby born to a mother and father of different ethnic groups.

Harry and Markle welcomed their first born May 6, sharing the news in an Instagram post on their official account. The couple revealed days later that they had named their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, which is also a tribute to Harry’s mother, the late Princess Diana. Both Harry and Markle broke royal protocol by choosing to forgo an official royal title for Archie, like His Royal Highness or Prince. He will automatically become a prince when his grandfather, Prince Charles, becomes King.

The surname of Mountbatten-Windsor is given to the male descendants in line to the throne who have not been given a royal title.

