Prince Harry Awkwardly Caught on Camera Telling Meghan Markle to Turn Back Around During National Anthem

Did Prince Harry tell off Meghan Markle earlier this month at the Trooping of the Colour ceremony? Fans and a lip reading expert are saying as much after video of the exchange went viral on social media.

As the Royal Family gathered on the balcony of Buckingham Palace last Saturday, the Duchess of Sussex at one point turned back to speak to Harry twice in quick succession, prompting Harry to utter two brief phrases in response.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Eagle-eyed fans saw the footage and took to social media to speculate on what was said between the two of them.

“I’ve watched that vid over and over again… did he tell her to turn around?” one Twitter user asked.

“Yes, he told her to either turn around or face the front approx 3 times,” another answered.

“Deffo looks like he says turn around,” someone else said.

Others wondered if Markle was itching to get back to her and Harry’s newborn, Archie. “Meghan was so ready to go back to Archie, but Harry was like nope, not yet,” one Twitter user wrote.

A lip reading expert reportedly told MailOnline that Harry said to Markle, “Yes, that’s right,” when she looked at him the first time, before adding “Turn around… Look,” when she turned back to him the second time.

It’s possible the Duke of Sussex was prompting his wife to face the flag, as the exchange came moments before the start of the national anthem. The Royal Family traditionally faces out to the crowds while the anthem is played.

During the Trooping the Colour, which marked Queen Elizabeth II‘s official birthday, Markle stood in front of Harry and behind James, Viscount Severn, 11, and Isla Phillips, 7, who were at the front of the balcony.

The royals had been seen chatting among themselves at the start of the clip before Harry turns away from Markle to speak to someone on his left. His aunt, Sophie Wessex, cousin Lady Louise Windsor and Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank were all standing nearby.

As if joining the conversation, Markle turned around to speak with Harry, putting the back of her head toward the crowd outside the palace.

The event marked Markle’s first public appearance since she and Harry introduced their newborn son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten, last month. She wore a navy cape and corresponding dress as well with a Noel Stewart feather hat.

Also attending the event were Prince William and Kate Middleton along with their children, Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1, who stole the show with his adorable wave to the crowd. Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall were also on the balcony.