Prince Charles Reportedly Ends Feud Between Duchesses Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton might have finally put their feud to bed after Prince Charles reportedly intervened, a royal expert said.

Princess Diana biographer, Robert Jobson told Australia’s Sunrise that Charles likely “knocked heads together” when the royal family spent Christmas together. Jobson theorized how there is a real feud between the Duchesses and Charles would want it to end as soon as possible.

“I think there’s no smoke without fire,” Jobson said, reports The Sun. “I do think it has been blown up a little bit, but there have obviously been a few problems between the two ladies and even between the two princes. There’s some truth in the rumors.”

He continued, “I’m sure at Christmas Prince Charles was knocking heads together, and you can see that by those photographs of them all walking together in a line.”

As for the photos of Markle and Middleton walking to church together on Christmas Day, Jobson said, “They looked like they had been pushed together in a line, to be honest.”

Previous reports have claimed that Queen Elizabeth II was the one who wanted Markle and Middleton to “make up” because she “reached her limit with all the drama” when the royal family spent Christmas together. Sources told Us Weekly earlier this month that Middleton told Markle she thought Markle was using her to “climb the royal ladder,” while Markle accused Middleton of “snubbing” her.

Markle, 37, is expecting her first child with Prince Harry. The baby was thought to be due in the spring, but recent reports suggest the baby could be born sooner. Markle has reportedly chosen the NHS Frimley Park hospital’s private wing to have her baby, while Middleton had her three children at St. Mary’s Hospital in West London.

According to Jobson, Markle’s choice to have the baby at a National Health Service hospital makes sense, considering it is near their Frogmore Cottage home. It is also where Sophie Wessex, the wife of Charles’ brother Prince Edward, gave birth to her two children.

“They’re going to be down in Frogmore Cottage, which is near Windsor, so they’re going to be out of town anyway,” Jobson said.

Harry and Markle have yet to name their child’s godparents publicly, but another royal commentator predicted one could be Markle’s close friend Priyanka Chopra. The royal family does not traditionally chose close relatives as godparents for their children.

Photo credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images