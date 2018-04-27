Why Prince Charles Hasn’t Seen His New Grandson Yet

It’s been three days since Kate Middleton gave birth to her third child, but one member of the British Royal Family hasn’t seen the bundle of joy in-person just yet.

According to The Daily Mail, Prince William’s father Prince Charles still has not met his grandson. The reason behind his absence is reportedly that “he is currently in Scotland on holiday and will not see the baby until today at the earliest.”

Charles was also unable to fly to London on Monday when Middleton gave birth as he was in France for a WWI centenary service.

“It is understood that the prince was flown to and from Scotland by private plane, paid for by the Australian Government, which organized the event,” the outlet reported.

The Queen herself also has not met her sixth great-grandchild, though the family plans to do that this weekend. Elizabeth is currently at Windsor Castle and her husband, Prince Phillip, is unable to travel as her recently underwent hip surgery.

Family members who have made the trip to see the baby include Middleton’s parents Michael and Carole Middleton, her siblings Pippa Middleton and James Matthews, Princess Eugenie, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The announcement of the couple’s baby boy was released via a Kensington Palace statement.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs,” the statement read. “The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well”

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news,” the statement continued.

Fans remain patiently waiting to find out what the baby’s name will be. William promised during an interview with Us Weekly that the world won’t have to wait much longer.

“We’re thrice worried now.” He then teased the baby’s impending name reveal saying, “You’ll find out soon enough. We didn’t keep you waiting too long.”

There are numerous contenders for the name as well, which land in the following order based on most likely to least likely, according to current bets: Arthur – 6/4, James – 5/1, Albert – 6/1, Philip – 6/1, Thomas – 10/1, Alexander – 12/1, Henry – 12/1.

As Elizabeth’s oldest son, Charles is currently first in line for the British throne. William is currently second, followed by George, Charlotte and the yet-to-be-named Prince. Henry, Charles’ younger son, was bumped to sixth in the line as a result of the child’s birth.