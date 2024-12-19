‘Price Is Right’ Model Sends Urgent Message to Her Fans

Amber Lancaster, a long-time The Price is Right model, is warning her fans after she experienced a “scary” situation on social media. In a series of videos shared to her Instagram Stories Tuesday, Lancaster revealed that her account had seemingly been hacked and was sending “crazy text,” possibly a virus, to her followers via DMs.

“I don’t know what’s going on with my Instagram, but if someone messages me, it’s auto-replying all this crazy text that looks like a bug. Like a virus or something,” Lancaster said in the first of several videos. In the clip, Lancaster shared several examples of the odd occurrences she was speaking of, with a screenshot showing lines of code one her account sent one of her followers.

Lancaster, whose account boasts more than 486,000 followers, went on to warn her fans, “just know it’s not me” and said she didn’t “know what the hell’s going on.” She added, “I need to change my password but I’m scared to log out. What if I lose my account?” In text over top the video, she asked, “Is this happening to anyone else?! It’s not me sending this.”

Lancaster shared more examples of the bizarre messages in a second video, revealing the DMs between herself and her friend, which only included back-and-forth messages that featured the bizarre long lines of code.

“Apparently I’m not alone,” she wrote over the video, in which she continued scrolling through their DMs. “I think we unlocked the Matrix.”

Returning to Instagram later Tuesday evening, Lancaster shared that the automated messages were apparently “an Instagram glitch thing that is now fixed.” She went on to hilariously add, “I’m going to blame the drones,” referring to the number of mysterious drone sightings in New Jersey.

Lancaster is best known as a model on The Price is Right. She joined the hit CBS game show in 2008, just a year after Drew Carey took over as host from Bob Barker following his retirement in 2007. She frequently shares clips and photos from her time on the show, and on Wednesday shared a clip of the cast on set, writing, “Grateful for a cast that puts up with my lunch break shenanigans.”

Outside of The Price is Right, Lancaster is also an interior designer and actress. She starred as Jenny Swanson on MTVs The Hard Times of RJ Berger from 2010 until 2011, per her IMDb profile. Her other acting credits include Days of Our Lives, CSI: Miami, and My Own Worst Enemy.