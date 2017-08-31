‘Pretty Little Liars’ Star Headed to Jail Over Gun Charge

Pretty Little Liars alum Brandon Jones will be serving 180 days in jail after facing a gun charge.

Jones, who played Andrew Campbell on the Freeform drama, was accused of pointing a gun at a neighbor during an argument in April 2016.

He plead no contest to one count of misdemeanor assault with a firearm, according to TMZ.

He will also have to complete 3 years probation, 30 days of community labor and 26 anger management classes.

This plea deal will be much easier than the sentence Jones could have been facing. He was originally looking at 5-and-a-half years in jail and having a felony on his record.

At the time of the incident, Jones’ representative said Jones felt “under threat” during the initial incident.

They told TMZ, “It is our understanding that the gun in Mr. Jones’ possession was fully legal and registered, that he was on his girlfriend’s private property, and that he and his girlfriend felt that they were under threat in a dispute with neighbors.”

Jones wrapped up his time on Pretty Little Liars in 2015 after his character was falsely accused of being the notorious blackmailer “A.” He’s also appeared on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, The Fosters and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.