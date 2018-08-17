President Trump Shamed for Remembering Aretha Franklin as ‘Someone Who Worked for Me’

President Donald Trump is facing backlash after he remembered Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin as “someone who worked for me” following her Thursday death.

The internet is collectively mourning the loss of the Queen Soul following news that Aretha Franklin had lost her battle to advanced pancreatic cancer Thursday at the age of 76. While some paid tribute to Franklin by remembering her as “a glimpse of the divine,” President Trump’s tribute to the late singer has drawn criticism.

“I want to begin today by expressing my condolences to the family of a person I knew well. She worked for me on numerous occasions. She was terrific — Aretha Franklin — on her passing,” Trump said during a cabinet meeting Thursday, according to the New York Post.

“She’s brought joy to millions of lives and her extraordinary legacy will thrive and inspire many generations to come,” he continued. “She was given a great gift from God — her voice, and she used it well. People loved Aretha. She was a special woman. So just want to pass on my warmest best wishes and sympathies to her family.”

Although meant to be a touching tribute to the late singer, many Twitter users were angered by the president’s comments.

No, seriously, when did Aretha Franklin do something that could be described as “working for” Donald Trump? — Dara Lind (@DLind) August 16, 2018

It is unclear what Trump meant by his claim that Franklin “worked” for him, though she did perform at Trump’s Castle Casino in 1988 and later at the Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort in the 1990s. However, according to Twitter users, that does not mean that Franklin ever “worked” for the president.

Earlier today you said Aretha Franklin “worked” for you. She may have performed at one of your hotels or casinos, Mr. Trump, but do not be confused; The Queen of Soul NEVER EVER WORKED for you. But you, Mr. Trump, you work for us and, sooner or later, you will be fired. — Sharon Gelman – Resist! (@sharongelman) August 16, 2018

The White House has not yet clarified what the president meant by his comments, and Trump later tweeted that Franklin was “a great woman, with a wonderful gift from God, her voice,” adding that she would be greatly missed.

News from today: Trump thinks Aretha Franklin “worked for” him, and Trump’s Ego Parade is now going to cost almost $100M. The effing gall of this man disgusts me to my very core. — Melissa Tweets (@sweet_melissa06) August 16, 2018

Trump was not the only political figure to pay tribute to the late “Respect” singer, as both former President Barack Obama and former President Bill Clinton sent their respect to Franklin and her family alongside thousands of fans that the singer had touched throughout her career.