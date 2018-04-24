Former President George H.W. Bush ‘Appears to Be Recovering’ After Hospitalization

Former President George H.W. Bush was reportedly hospitalized in an intensive care unit on Sunday in Houston, one day after the funeral offormer first lady Barbara Bush, his wife of 73 years.

TMZ reports Bush contracted an infection that spread to his blood and led to sepsis, which can be life-threatening.

“President Bush was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital yesterday morning after contracting an infection that spread to his blood. He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering. We will issue additional updates as events warrant,” spokesman Jim McGrath said Monday in a statement.

Statement by the Office of @GeorgeHWBush on President Bush’s health. pic.twitter.com/8UkB53JHqD — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 23, 2018

At 93, the former President has suffered a number of health complications in recent years, including vascular parkinsonism and a recent case of pneumonia.

A source with CNN said Bush was in critical condition at the time he was admitted and that there was serious concerns about his well-being after his blood pressure dropped multiple times, but he is reportedly responding to treatments and appears to be recovering.

Barbara passed away at the age of 92 on April 17 after announcing days prior that she would not seek further treatment for her failing health.

“The family had been worried about how he would deal with her death and such an emotional week, according to the source,” CNN reported.

“I always knew Barbara was the most beloved woman in the world, and in fact I used to tease her that I had a complex about that fact,” Bush said in a statement after his wife’s passing. “But the truth is the outpouring of love and friendship being directed at The Enforcer is lifting us all up. We have faith she is in heaven, and we know life will go on — as she would have it. So cross the Bushes off your worry list.”

A public memorial was held on Friday at the St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston, where Bush greet mourners as they arrived at her casket. McGrath told the Associated Press that Bush also watched live video of the hundreds of mourners in attendance who paid their respects outside the Church, which he was “very touched” by.

“My dear mother has passed on at age 92. Laura, Barbara, Jenna, and I are sad, but our souls are settled because we know hers was,” President George W. Bush wrote in his own statement. “Barbara Bush was a fabulous First Lady and a woman unlike any other who brought levity, love, and literacy to millions. To us, she was so much more. Mom kept us on our toes and kept us laughing until the end. I’m a lucky man that Barbara Bush was my mother. Our family will miss her dearly, and we thank you all for your prayers and good wishes.”