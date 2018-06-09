President Trump Saddened by Anthony Bourdain’s ‘Very Shocking’ Death

President Donald Trump expressed his condolences to the family of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, who died by suicide on Friday.

Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in Strasbourg, France, where he was filming upcoming episodes of Parts Unknown, his award-winning CNN series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I think it’s very sad. In fact, I want to extend to his family my heartfelt condolences. That was very shocking,” Trump said, speaking to reporters outside the White House.

“I enjoyed his show,” the president added, according to The Hill. “He was quite a character, I will say.”

The president also added he wanted to extend his condolences to the family of Kate Spade, the fashion designer took her own life Tuesday at her New York apartment.

Bourdain was found by fellow chef Eric Ripert, the Parts Unknown host reportedly ended his life using a bathrobe belt, authorities found no signs of foul play or violence in his body. Ripert opened up a few hours after news broke, issuing a statement after finding his friend’s body.

“Anthony was my best friend. An exceptional human being, so inspiring & generous. One of the great storytellers who connected [with] so many,” Ripert wrote in a Twitter post.

“I pray he is at peace from the bottom of my heart,” he added. “My love & prayers are also w his family, friends and loved ones.”

Reports said Bourdain seemed in good spirits days before his death, as he shot scenes for the CNN docuseries. The chef was reportedly extremely friendly with the staff, telling jokes, smiling and talking about food and wine.

A new episode of the series is set to premiere Sunday, which will lead into a rerun of the CNN special, Remembering Anthony Bourdain.

CNN announced Bourdain’s death with a statement Friday.

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” the statement read. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

CNN President Jeff Zucker also sent out a message to employees about the personality’s tragic death.

“Tony was an exceptional talent,” CNN President Jeff Zucker said. “Tony will be greatly missed not only for his work but also for the passion with which he did it.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).