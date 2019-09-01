President Donald Trump Takes Shot at Debra Messing Amid Hurricane Dorian Prep, Mass Shooting Fallout

President Donald Trump took a shot at actress Debra Messing on Twitter on Sunday morning amidst the many national emergencies facing the U.S. As the country reels from another mass shooting and prepares for a cataclysmic hurricane, the president fired back at Messing for challenging him on Twitter.

Messing is an outspoken opponent of President Trump, and has been for years now. The Will and Grace star often goes into deep political territory on Twitter, and is sometimes accused of taking it too far. On Sunday morning, President Trump suggested that Messing had not always been so opposed to him.

“I have not forgotten that when it was announced that I was going to do The Apprentice, and when it then became a big hit, helping NBC’s failed lineup greatly, @DebraMessing came up to me at an Upfront & profusely thanked me, even calling me ‘Sir,” he tweeted. “How times have changed!”

I have not forgotten that when it was announced that I was going to do The Apprentice, and when it then became a big hit, helping NBC’s failed lineup greatly, @DebraMessing came up to me at an Upfront & profusely thanked me, even calling me “Sir.” How times have changed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2019

Surprisingly, Messing did not respond to the president directly. However, she did post tweets quoting those who had fired back at the president on her behalf. Political satirist Jeremy Newberger posted several replies, jokingly directing the president’s attention in other directions, such as gun law reform.

“I’d rather you bring attention to the Catagory 5 Hurricane #Dorian threatening our south eastern coast, and the tragic & preventable shooting that occurred yesterday in #Texas,” added Messing.

Trump of course is lying. But- While Debra went from actress to activist, Trump went from The Apprentice to White Nationalist. The times have changed. He wasn’t locking kids in cages and deporting families back then. https://t.co/y26n3aCa12 — David Yankovich (@DavidYankovich) September 1, 2019

“Now that I know I have your attention. @realDonaldTrump, please read this thread — a PARTIAL list of souls lost to preventable, devastating gun violence,” she continued in another post. “America wants universal background checks. The majority of Americans want assault weapons ban. Take Action and I’ll call you Sir.”

Later on in the morning, Messing retweeted former congressional candidate David Yankovich when he commented on the president’s tweet about her.

….. you’re tweeting about @DebraMessing in the aftermath of a mass shooting and in the face of a hurricane. You, sir, lack both will and grace. — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) September 1, 2019

“Trump of course is lying. But – While Debra went from actress to activist, Trump went from The Apprentice to White Nationalist,” Yankovick wrote. “The times have changed. He wasn’t locking kids in cages and deporting families back then.”

Messing has not held back on her political rhetoric in spite of her occasional accusations of hypocrisy or inconsistent logic. This weekend, she retweeted a picture of a church sign stating that any black Americans who vote for President Trump in 2020 are “mentally ill.” Her detractors claimed that this was a racist statement in and of itself.

Messing returns to Will and Grace for the eleventh and final season of Will and Grace this fall on NBC.