Pregnant Meghan Markle Joins Serena Williams for Night out After Baby Shower

Meghan Markle’s trip to New York included a reunion with friend Serena Williams.

The pregnant Duchess of Sussex met up with her friend and world renowned tennis superstar at the Polo Bar on Tuesday night following her secret baby shower that was thrown earlier in the day. The duo was joined by Markle’s other friends, stylist Jessica Mulroney and Markus Anderson, who notoriously introduced the former actress to Prince Harry.

Markle arrived for the post-baby shower meal wearing a navy Victoria Beckham coat, the “Nearly Skinny Maternity” jeans by Hatch Maternity, and black Tamara Mellon boots, PEOPLE reports.

Meanwhile, Williams, who arrived alone, donned a black sweater with black jeans, which she paired with black combat boots and a long black coat with pink plaid lining the sides.

The tennis star, who has been friends with the Duchess since they first met at the Super Bowl in 2010, was also present at the baby shower thrown earlier Tuesday at New York City hotel The Mark.

According to ABC News royal contributor Omid Scobie, the trip to New York had been planned months in advance.

“The trip was planned some months ago and, with [with an official trip to] Morroco this weekend, is the last available time Meghan can travel before the Baby Sussex is born,” Scobie said. “Over the weekend she has been catching up with some of her closest friends, visiting favorite spots in the city and even shopping for baby clothes.”

Along with Williams, Markle was joined by Abigail Spencer, who appeared alongside Markle on Suits, Mulroney, Priyanka Chopra and Misha Nonoo. Her mother, Doria Ragland, was in Los Angeles at the time of the shower.

The baby shower marked a break from tradition for the new royal, who has notably broken several long held traditions as a member of the British Royal Family. Royals typically forgo celebrating a coming baby with a shower as a sign of humility as “there’s nothing they can’t go out and buy themselves.”

The Duchess, currently in her third trimester and set to give birth sometime in April, is expected to return home to London on Wednesday, where she will reportedly have a second baby shower for friends on that side of the pond.

While Markle enjoyed her baby shower festivities in the States, her husband, Prince Harry, was busy meeting children at a London youth center as part of the “Fit and Fed” February half-term holiday activity day.