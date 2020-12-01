Pregnant Mandy Moore Mourns the Sudden Death of Her Dog

✖

Mandy Moore is mourning the death of 12-year-old dog Joni as she expects her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith. The This Is Us star revealed Tuesday she had lost her longtime companion unexpectedly after the late pup, named after Joni Mitchell, underwent "pretty major surgery" the previous week to remove a mass on her liver.

"Last night, very unexpectedly, we lost our Joni girl," Moore captioned a slideshow of photos of Joni shared to Instagram, explaining that her almost 13-year-old pup was "recovering really well" from her procedure "until last night." The actress continued that she knew something was wrong when the "lifelong food-obsessed," dog didn’t finish her dinner and "couldn’t get comfortable in bed," despite being on pain medication. "My mama intuition told me to bring her in and I’m glad we did," Moore continued.

Joni and the A Walk to Remember actress first found each other when Moore adopted her from a San Diego shelter in 2008. "I’ll never forget the drive home, telling her that it was just us against the world now," she wrote. "To know her, was to love her. She never met a stranger. She was waaaaay more human (or muppet) than dog. She loved ANYTHING she could eat, even if sometimes it was gross (cat poop). Seriously, she was a vacuum. She loved her brother Jackson. She loved lying in the sun to catch some zzzzs."

Moore continued that Joni "adored" her husband, and she had "no doubt she knew what an absolutely indispensable part of our lives and cherished soul she was... right until the end." In the wake of Joni's death, the mother-to-be said her "heart is utterly shattered" as she tries to process her being gone. "She was my first love and best friend. Through every twist and turn of life of this past decade and change, she was right there," she wrote.

"There’s a deep chasm of emptiness that will never be filled but I am so grateful for her sweet nature and the endless connection, compassion, responsibility, patience and devotion that the love of a pet can bring into your orbit," she concluded, calling Joni both "the boss" and a "total mama's girl." While Moore was devastated Joni wouldn't have the chance to "meet her human brother soon," she joked with a wink emoji that "maybe she wasn’t ready to share." Sending a final message to her companion, Moore said she would love Joni forever: "Thank you for beyond a lifetime of love."