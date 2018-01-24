How Pregnant Khloe Kardashian and Boyfriend Tristan Thompson Spend a Night at Home

Khloé Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson have some seriously relatable date night plans.

The pregnant Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member and her Cleveland Cavaliers player boyfriend are expecting their first child together while trying to balance the pressures of their careers, which Kardashian revealed on her app and website Tuesday means they have to be conscious of a healthy work/life balance.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“During the NBA season in Cleveland, Tristan and I are very structured. You know I have KHLO-C-D, so I lovvvve that structure and order, LOL. It ends up working great for both of us, though, because Tristan has a very strict and chaotic work schedule,” Kardashian, 33, explained in a blog post about her life in Cleveland, Ohio with Thompson, 26.

“It can feel like life’s all about work sometimes,” she continued. “We’re both very understanding partners when it comes to work, so we make sure to schedule and take advantage of our quality time together at the house.”

So what does the couple do when they both have a night off?

“We normally have very easy nights with dinner and a little relaxing time on the couch,” said Kardashian. “That’s pretty much it!”

If the couple isn’t cozying up on the couch, the Good American designer revealed that “friends will come over, have a glass of wine and play some cards, but that’s kind of as wild as we get during the season.”

Kardashian has been splitting her time between Los Angeles and Cleveland, and while her family has been open about missing her when she’s spending time with Thompson, the Revenge Body star is loving life in the midwest. She even plans to give birth in Cleveland!

Last February, Kardashian gushed about her life in Ohio. “I actually love Cleveland. Everyone is so nice there. I love the four seasons. I love that it snows. I spent Christmas there and it was — snow. I’m not used to that,” she told The Talk. “I’m born and raised in California, so everyone thinks I’m crazy for loving the snow. I’m like, ‘It’s snowing! This is so fun!’ And he’s like, ‘No, you’re going to get over it in one year.’ But I love it.”

Photo credit: Instagram/@khloekardashian