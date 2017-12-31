Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Says She’s Nervous and Excited for 2018

Khloé Kardashian is ready to embrace “the magic of new” — and her new baby — in 2018.

The pregnant Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member penned a note on Instagram to her fans about embracing the new year under a collage of her top 9 most popular posts Sunday. The most popular, of course, is the black and white baby bump photo that confirmed her long-suspected pregnancy with NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson, but her Christmas Eve pregnancy pic and Game of Thrones Halloween picture also made the cut this year.

“Top nine of 2017!! 2017 you’ve been good to me but I can NOT wait for 2018!! Honor the past year by celebrating your joys, mourning your losses, and shaking your head at the wonder of it all! We, as people, tend to spend a lot of time and attention watering the weeds. And then, we’re growing the weeds rather than watering the flowers and rejoicing!” she began.

“I have worked hard on being a positive person. I want to reflect and be grateful for all of the beauty that I have experienced this past year. We all have drama in our lives so let’s rejoice in the positives and not dwell on the negatives. This past year has been full of love, blessings and happiness! Lord knows I’m grateful for the place I am in in my life! I tell Him daily, but I cannot begin to explain my excitement for everything new in 2018!!” Kardashian continued.

The 33-year-old expectant mother admits she still deals with significant “nerves and anxiety,” but said her friends and family will help her get through the tough spots and “stay on course.”

“I’m thankful to have a beautiful support system in place to help me celebrate New chapters! New experiences! New beginnings! I’m trusting the magic of NEW this 2018! Reflection is a beautiful thing but don’t dwell on your past too deeply,” she wrote, concluding, “Stay on course and in a positive mind frame! 2018 is yours! God bless!”

Kardashian revealed she was expecting her first child on Dec. 20, calling her pregnancy her “greatest dream realized.”

“We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life!” she said.

“Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!” she added.

Photo credit: Instagram / @khloekardashian