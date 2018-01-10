Why Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Doesn’t Weigh Herself: ‘I Don’t Believe in Scales’

Khloé Kardashian doesn’t “live or die” by the numbers on the scale.

The pregnant Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member explained why she chooses not to weigh herself often in a post on her Khloé With a K app Wednesday.

“Personally, I don’t believe in scales. I think they can be really counterproductive,” she wrote. “Muscle weighs more than fat! But our brains won’t calculate that. We’ll be super hard on ourselves and not take into account that we’re actually putting on healthy numbers.”

The 33-year-old added that having a healthy relationship with what your scale tells you can make a big difference.

“Obviously, I don’t mind if other people use scales. I don’t necessarily think they’re bad if you have a healthy relationship with them!” she said. “Knowledge is power, so knowing how much you weigh or how much you want to weigh can be smart. Just don’t get obsessed with the tactic. From time to time, I weigh myself just to see what that number is — but I definitely don’t live or die by what I see.”

Making sure you’re not comparing yourself to other people’s progress is also key.

“We also tend to compare our weight with other people’s. It’s SO important to remember that no two people’s bodies are the same. We all have different goals,” she wrote. “So, I like to go off of how I feel — not the number on the scale.”

Kardashian revealed she was pregnant with her and boyfriend NBA player Tristan Thompson‘s first child on Dec. 20, and revealed soon after that she’s been working out when she feels “up to it.”

Those workouts have been documented on Snapchat for her followers, despite some people’s criticism that she’s doing too much for an expectant mom. Kardashian was quick to clap back at her haters, however.

“For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden but MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended,” she tweeted alongside an article about the benefits of working out while pregnant on Dec. 26. “Thanks kiddos! Don’t make me stop sharing s—.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @khloekardashian