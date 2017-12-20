Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Reveals Christmas Plans

Pregnant Khloé Kardashian will have two Christmases this year!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who confirmed her pregnancy with an intimate Instagram photo Wednesday, opened up about her plans to celebrate the holidays with the father of her child, NBA player Tristan Thompson, on her website and app the day prior.

“This Christmas, I’ll be celebrating early with Tristan in Cleveland since the [Cavaliers] will be on the road,” she revealed. “Then, I’ll fly back to [Los Angeles] a few days before my family’s annual Christmas Eve party. My mom takes full control of Christmas Eve since she’s been throwing the party for so long, so I let her do her thing!”

She also opened up about some of her family’s Christmas Day traditions.

“On Christmas morning, the whole family is together with the little kids — usually at [Kourtney Kardashian’s] — opening presents and chilling in our pajamas,” she continued. “After that, we’re all going to do our own thing the rest of the day. So after I cook breakfast for everyone, I’m doing absolutely nothing and I’m very much looking forward to that, LOL!”

Kardashian can’t wait to be a mom, she revealed when she confirmed the pregnancy.

“My greatest dream realized!” Kardashian wrote. “We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life!”

“Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!” she added.

Photo credit: Instagram / @khloekardashian