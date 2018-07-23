Pregnant Kate Upton Showcases Baby Bump at Maxim Party

Kate Upton isn’t wasting any time showing off her baby bump. The 26-year-old supermodel donned a figure-hugging sequined dress Saturday night at the Maxim Hot 100 Experience party with a cinched waist, showing off her growing baby belly.

The mom-to-be posed solo and with her husband Justin Verlander in the tight dress and strappy black heels eight months after they tied the knot and just a week after announcing her pregnancy.

The model attended the Top 100 gala after topping the magazine’s iconic list earlier this summer. She graced the cover of the Top 100 issue in a photo taken in the Israeli desert.

“I work really hard on myself: on feeling good, working out, being strong,” Upton told Maxim at the time. “Being number one on the Hot 100 is a little reward for all of the hard work.”

The event wasn’t the first time she has flaunted her pregnant baby belly; last week, the model shared a hint of her tummy at the MLB All-Star Game where she wore a dusty pink pantsuit. The loose-fitting jacket accentuated the tummy on the red carpet, but Saturday’s dress at the Maxim Hot 100 party is the best look fans have gotten at her growing figure.

Upton announced her pregnancy in a photo shared to Instagram earlier this month. She stood on a balcony in Miami, Florida wearing a different pantsuit that also showed off the slightest of baby bumps.

While the photo alone didn’t do much to prove a pregnancy, she confirmed the news loud and clear in her caption, writing that she and Verlander, 35, are expecting.

“Pregnant in Miami,” she wrote, adding Verlander’s Instagram handle, a sun emoji and a heart emoji.

The two married in November 2017, just days after the Houston Astros pitcher won the World Series with the rest of his team. They had been engaged since 2016 after having dated since early 2014.

“It was a crazy whirlwind,” Verlander told CBS News of winning the World Series and getting married back to back. “Definitely a hangover was involved. It was an interesting experience. We partied that night all night and then first thing in the morning had to hop on a plane and go straight to our wedding when all of our guests had already been there for a day and a half. It was two amazing once-in-a-lifetime experiences kind of tied into one in the same couple of days. That just doesn’t happen.”

Verlander has also been open about the struggles the career-driven couple faces amid their hectic schedules, which oftentimes carry them out of town and away from each other.

“We try to be together as much as possible,” he said. “We both have extremely busy schedules but we’ve come up with a way that we can see each other and maximize our down time. During baseball season whenever she has downtime she’ll come to whatever city I’m in, and during the off season I’m wherever she’s at, so I’m in L.A. or New York a lot in the off season and she’s in Houston or on the road during the season. We try not to go ever more than two weeks without seeing each other.”