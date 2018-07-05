Pregnant Kate Hudson Shows off Star-Spangled Baby Bump

Kate Hudson showed off her patriotism, and her baby bump, during a July 4th celebration in Colorado.

She may be just a month away from welcoming a baby girl with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, but that did not stop actress Kate Hudson from celebrating Independence Day with friends and family at a parade in Aspen, Colorado on Wednesday.

“Happy fourth!” Hudson captioned an image posted to her Instagram account, adding a series of July Fourth-themed emojis, including an American flag, fireworks and a hot dog.

The image, shared with the 39-year-old’s 8.7 million Instagram followers, shows Hudson lounging on a blanket on the sidewalk waving an American flag as she watches the parade go by. Her pink sundress showcases her burgeoning baby bump.

She also shared other images of her Independence Day celebration to her Instagram Story, including a photo of Fujikawa walking through a field and a carved statue of a bear holding a welcome sign in front of a series of American flags.

Last month, the mom-of-two shared a picture in celebration of Pride Month that showed her standing topless in front of a window with colorful rainbow pants.

While her baby bump was noticeably missing, as the image had been taken pre-pregnancy, Hudson has not been shy about showing it off during her recent European summer getaway with sons Bingham Hawn, 7, and Ryder, 14, brother Oliver, Fujikawa, mom Goldie Hawn, 72, and dad Kurt Russell, 67.

The Fabletics activewear founder shared a picture of herself lounging in the sun, her bare baby bump taking up the majority of the shot during a stay on Skiathos island in Greece. Paparazzi cameras also captured her strolling the beach in a bikini.

Hudson is reportedly taking time off ahead of giving birth, with her due date set for August, and has reportedly cleared her schedule of all upcoming work commitments in order to spend time with family and friends before welcoming the little girl.

“She’s due in August. They are on vacation now, and she has taken off the rest of the summer. She doesn’t have any work commitments on her schedule as of now,” a source told Us Weekly.

Hudson and Fujikawa announced that they were expecting a baby girl in April, sharing a video of a balloon-popping gender reveal party. The little girl will be Hudson’s third child and Fujikawa’s first.